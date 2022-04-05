ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) Estimation And Forecast

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has a beta value of 1.10 and has seen 2.32 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $68.60B, closed the recent trade at $19.38 per share which meant it lost -$0.34 on the day or -1.72% during that session. The IBN stock price is -15.27% off its 52-week high price of $22.34 and 26.21% above the 52-week low of $14.30. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 15.71 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 12.28 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 46 have rated it as a Hold, with 42 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.22.

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) trade information

Sporting -1.72% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/04/22 when the IBN stock price touched $19.38 or saw a rise of 1.92%. Year-to-date, ICICI Bank Limited shares have moved -0.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) have changed 12.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 27.71 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.99.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $25.72, which means that the shares’ value could jump 24.65% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $20.25 while the price target rests at a high of $29.50. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -52.22% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -4.49% from the levels at last check today.

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ICICI Bank Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 5.23% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 35.38%, compared to 5.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 4.80% and 31.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 40.00%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 11.10% over the past 5 years.

IBN Dividends

ICICI Bank Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.05 at a share yield of 0.25%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.00% with a share float percentage of 21.03%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ICICI Bank Limited having a total of 557 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 58.93 million shares worth more than $1.11 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Morgan Stanley held 1.70% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Lone Pine Capital Llc, with the holding of over 39.75 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $750.09 million and represent 1.15% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio and Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.53% shares in the company for having 18.51 million shares of worth $391.49 million while later fund manager owns 16.55 million shares of worth $350.04 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.48% of company’s outstanding stock.