How Will ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) Perform In The Next Few Months?

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has a beta value of 1.41 and has seen 1.77 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $129.57B, closed the recent trade at $99.82 per share which meant it lost -$0.73 on the day or -0.73% during that session. The COP stock price is -7.39% off its 52-week high price of $107.20 and 52.33% above the 52-week low of $47.58. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.29 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.38 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ConocoPhillips (COP) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 4 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 29 have rated it as a Hold, with 20 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $2.16.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) trade information

Sporting -0.73% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/04/22 when the COP stock price touched $99.82 or saw a rise of 2.86%. Year-to-date, ConocoPhillips shares have moved 39.72%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) have changed 0.58%. Short interest in the company has seen 17.07 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.99.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $117.77, which means that the shares’ value could jump 15.24% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $96.00 while the price target rests at a high of $151.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -51.27% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 3.83% from the levels at last check today.

ConocoPhillips (COP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ConocoPhillips shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 41.46% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 79.37%, compared to 11.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 1,236.80% and 205.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 132.00%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $13.61 billion for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $13.39 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 32.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 342.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 14.29%.

COP Dividends

ConocoPhillips is expected to release its next earnings report between May 02 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.42 at a share yield of 1.41%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 2.58%.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.09% with a share float percentage of 80.16%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ConocoPhillips having a total of 2,187 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 111.07 million shares worth more than $8.02 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 8.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 109.95 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.94 billion and represent 8.46% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.91% shares in the company for having 37.81 million shares of worth $2.56 billion while later fund manager owns 28.12 million shares of worth $1.91 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.16% of company’s outstanding stock.