How Will 111 Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) Perform In The Next Few Months?

111 Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) has a beta value of 0.76 and has seen 5.7 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $235.71M, closed the last trade at $2.89 per share which meant it gained $0.19 on the day or 7.04% during that session. The YI stock price is -407.61% off its 52-week high price of $14.67 and 43.6% above the 52-week low of $1.63. The 3-month trading volume is 581.14K shares.

111 Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) trade information

Sporting 7.04% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/04/22 when the YI stock price touched $2.89 or saw a rise of 15.0%. Year-to-date, 111 Inc. shares have moved -17.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of 111 Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) have changed 19.92%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $51.13, which means that the shares’ value could jump 94.35% from current levels. The projected low price target is $51.13 while the price target rests at a high of $51.13. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1669.2% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1669.2% from current levels.

111 Inc. (YI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -51.10% over the past 6 months.

0 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $472.89 million for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -9.30% over the past 5 years.

YI Dividends

111 Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 16 and March 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

111 Inc. (NASDAQ:YI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.31% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.92% with a share float percentage of 17.56%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with 111 Inc. having a total of 37 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Elephas Investment Management Ltd. with over 1.44 million shares worth more than $13.1 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Elephas Investment Management Ltd. held 3.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Artal Group S.A., with the holding of over 0.97 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.96 million and represent 2.06% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.07% shares in the company for having 31476.0 shares of worth $0.19 million while later fund manager owns 30685.0 shares of worth $0.16 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.07% of company’s outstanding stock.