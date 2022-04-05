How Is ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc..(NYSE: ZTO) Is Expected To Perform In The Next Few Months?

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) has a beta value of 0.05 and has seen 2.78 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $22.09B, closed the last trade at $26.08 per share which meant it gained $0.3 on the day or 1.16% during that session. The ZTO stock price is -33.51% off its 52-week high price of $34.82 and 24.39% above the 52-week low of $19.72. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.55 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.10 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 25 have rated it as a Hold, with 20 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.31.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) trade information

Sporting 1.16% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/04/22 when the ZTO stock price touched $26.08 or saw a rise of 4.57%. Year-to-date, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. shares have moved -7.58%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) have changed -6.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.15 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.64.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -11.50% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 27.08%, compared to 14.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 29.20% and 71.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 23.30%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.52 billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.18 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 13.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 7.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.30%.

ZTO Dividends

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 15 and March 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.69% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 37.49% with a share float percentage of 37.75%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. having a total of 364 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 32.22 million shares worth more than $987.87 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Invesco Ltd. held 5.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 19.2 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $588.56 million and represent 3.09% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Europacific Growth Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.09% shares in the company for having 25.42 million shares of worth $745.43 million while later fund manager owns 5.7 million shares of worth $174.68 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.92% of company’s outstanding stock.