Here Is A Bargain Stock You Should Look At : UpHealth Inc. (UPH)

UpHealth Inc. (NYSE:UPH) has seen 1.47 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $162.99M, closed the last trade at $1.13 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -4.24% during that session. The UPH stock price is -848.67% off its 52-week high price of $10.72 and 4.42% above the 52-week low of $1.08. The 3-month trading volume is 823.51K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that UpHealth Inc. (UPH) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.03.

UpHealth Inc. (NYSE:UPH) trade information

Sporting -4.24% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/04/22 when the UPH stock price touched $1.13 or saw a rise of 50.09%. Year-to-date, UpHealth Inc. shares have moved -49.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -47.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of UpHealth Inc. (NYSE:UPH) have changed -47.44%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.13, which means that the shares’ value could jump 72.64% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.00 while the price target rests at a high of $6.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -430.97% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 11.5% from current levels.

UpHealth Inc. (UPH) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -56.70% over the past 6 months, compared to 6.50% for the industry.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $60.66 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $61.31 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

UPH Dividends

UpHealth Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

UpHealth Inc. (NYSE:UPH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 51.16% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.54% with a share float percentage of 15.44%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with UpHealth Inc. having a total of 42 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. with over 5.16 million shares worth more than $16.29 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. held 3.57% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Kepos Capital Lp, with the holding of over 1.78 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.61 million and represent 1.23% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Arbitrage Fund and PartnerSelect Alternative Strategies Fund. As of Aug 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.03% shares in the company for having 48973.0 shares of worth $0.25 million while later fund manager owns 20451.0 shares of worth $64625.0 as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.