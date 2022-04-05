Here Is A Bargain Stock You Should Look At : Newmont Corporation (NEM)

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has a beta value of 0.33 and has seen 1.71 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $61.80B, closed the recent trade at $81.24 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.01% during that session. The NEM stock price is -3.05% off its 52-week high price of $83.72 and 35.25% above the 52-week low of $52.60. The 3-month trading volume is 8.53 million shares.

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) trade information

Sporting -0.01% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/04/22 when the NEM stock price touched $81.24 or saw a rise of 2.96%. Year-to-date, Newmont Corporation shares have moved 31.01%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.98%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) have changed 9.38%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $70.53, which means that the shares’ value could drop -15.19% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $58.00 while the price target rests at a high of $82.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -0.94% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 28.61% from the levels at last check today.

Newmont Corporation (NEM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Newmont Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 48.62% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 14.53%, compared to 16.80% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 5.20%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.99 billion for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 39.30% over the past 5 years.

NEM Dividends

Newmont Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report on April 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.20 at a share yield of 2.71%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.16% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.58% with a share float percentage of 81.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Newmont Corporation having a total of 1,644 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 91.64 million shares worth more than $5.68 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 11.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 65.69 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.07 billion and represent 8.29% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.50% shares in the company for having 35.63 million shares of worth $2.21 billion while later fund manager owns 22.66 million shares of worth $1.41 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.86% of company’s outstanding stock.