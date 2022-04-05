General Electric Company (GE) Is Becoming Less Appealing To Investors After A -1.21% Fall

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has a beta value of 0.96 and has seen 1.43 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $100.30B, closed the recent trade at $90.91 per share which meant it lost -$1.11 on the day or -1.21% during that session. The GE stock price is -27.79% off its 52-week high price of $116.17 and 6.18% above the 52-week low of $85.29. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.15 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.78 million shares.

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) trade information

Sporting -1.21% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/04/22 when the GE stock price touched $90.91 or saw a rise of 4.45%. Year-to-date, General Electric Company shares have moved -2.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) have changed 3.23%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.57 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.32.

General Electric Company (GE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that General Electric Company shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -12.28% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 49.06%, compared to 18.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 35.90% and 141.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -5.30%.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $21.65 billion for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $17.8 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $21.93 billion and $17.12 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -1.30% for the current quarter and 4.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -19.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -159.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 47.40%.

GE Dividends

General Electric Company is expected to release its next earnings report between April 25 and April 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.32 at a share yield of 0.35%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 2.28%.

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.24% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 72.14% with a share float percentage of 72.31%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with General Electric Company having a total of 2,004 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 108.81 million shares worth more than $11.21 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 9.91% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 82.28 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.48 billion and represent 7.49% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.82% shares in the company for having 31.01 million shares of worth $3.2 billion while later fund manager owns 23.05 million shares of worth $2.37 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.10% of company’s outstanding stock.