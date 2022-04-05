Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNC) Shares Gain $0.82 After Investor Confidence Raised

Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) has seen 2.13 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.38B, closed the last trade at $14.44 per share which meant it gained $0.82 on the day or 6.02% during that session. The FLNC stock price is -172.85% off its 52-week high price of $39.40 and 31.99% above the 52-week low of $9.82. The 3-month trading volume is 1.46 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.32.

Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) trade information

Sporting 6.02% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/04/22 when the FLNC stock price touched $14.44 or saw a rise of 0.35%. Year-to-date, Fluence Energy Inc. shares have moved -59.39%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) have changed 43.82%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $31.14, which means that the shares’ value could jump 53.63% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14.00 while the price target rests at a high of $53.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -267.04% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 3.05% from current levels.

Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Fluence Energy Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 81.60%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $204.94 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $233.95 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

FLNC Dividends

Fluence Energy Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on December 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 62.56% with a share float percentage of 62.58%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fluence Energy Inc. having a total of 34 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are PGIM Jennison Utility Fd with over 1.06 million shares worth more than $37.84 million. As of Oct 30, 2021, PGIM Jennison Utility Fd held 1.96% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Mainstay Winslow Large Cap Growth Fund, with the holding of over 0.8 million shares as of Oct 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $28.46 million and represent 1.48% of shares outstanding.