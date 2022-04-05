Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) Estimation And Forecast

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) has a beta value of 2.44 and has seen 1.84 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $257.40M, closed the last trade at $2.20 per share which meant it lost $0.0 on the day or 0.00% during that session. The SOLO stock price is -133.64% off its 52-week high price of $5.14 and 25.45% above the 52-week low of $1.64. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.8 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.26 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.11.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) trade information

Sporting 0.00% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/04/22 when the SOLO stock price touched $2.20 or saw a rise of 9.84%. Year-to-date, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. shares have moved -3.51%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) have changed 23.60%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.81 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.81.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.17, which means that the shares’ value could jump 83.3% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.79 while the price target rests at a high of $17.56. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -698.18% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -299.55% from current levels.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -33.13% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -40.54%, compared to 3.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 114.60%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $810k for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.61 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $239.81k and $185.02k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 237.80% for the current quarter and 770.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -0.80% over the past 5 years.

SOLO Dividends

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 21 and March 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 16.76% with a share float percentage of 19.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. having a total of 91 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 7.95 million shares worth more than $18.13 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Invesco Ltd. held 24.57% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Millennium Management LLC, with the holding of over 2.08 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.75 million and represent 6.44% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 21.84% shares in the company for having 7.07 million shares of worth $20.92 million while later fund manager owns 0.86 million shares of worth $1.96 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.66% of company’s outstanding stock.