Could The Southern Company (SO)’s Current Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has a beta value of 0.53 and has seen 2.36 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $75.84B, closed the recent trade at $74.67 per share which meant it gained $1.55 on the day or 2.12% during that session. The SO stock price is 0.64% off its 52-week high price of $74.19 and 19.49% above the 52-week low of $60.12. The 3-month trading volume is 6.02 million shares.

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) trade information

Sporting 2.12% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/04/22 when the SO stock price touched $74.67 or saw a rise of 0.63%. Year-to-date, The Southern Company shares have moved 6.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.99%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) have changed 8.20%.

The Southern Company (SO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that The Southern Company shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 17.12% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 4.11%, compared to 2.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -25.50% and -11.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 7.30%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.76 billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.57 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $5.12 billion and $5.49 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -7.00% for the current quarter and 1.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -2.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -23.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 6.47%.

SO Dividends

The Southern Company is expected to release its next earnings report between April 27 and May 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.64 at a share yield of 3.61%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 61.55% with a share float percentage of 61.68%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Southern Company having a total of 1,968 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 90.76 million shares worth more than $6.22 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 73.89 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.07 billion and represent 6.97% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.84% shares in the company for having 30.11 million shares of worth $2.07 billion while later fund manager owns 22.44 million shares of worth $1.54 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.12% of company’s outstanding stock.