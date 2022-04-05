Could Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH)’s Current Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) has a beta value of -0.08 and has seen 2.85 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.90M, closed the last trade at $0.51 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 3.53% during that session. The TANH stock price is -3096.08% off its 52-week high price of $16.30 and 11.76% above the 52-week low of $0.45. The 3-month trading volume is 1.15 million shares.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) trade information

Sporting 3.53% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/04/22 when the TANH stock price touched $0.51 or saw a rise of 1.53%. Year-to-date, Tantech Holdings Ltd shares have moved -88.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.90%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) have changed -72.89%.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -92.04% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -22.10% over the past 5 years.

TANH Dividends

Tantech Holdings Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report on October 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.66% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.84% with a share float percentage of 14.38%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tantech Holdings Ltd having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sabby Management, LLC with over 6.19 million shares worth more than $2.84 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Sabby Management, LLC held 9.67% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Anson Funds Management LP, with the holding of over 1.2 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.55 million and represent 1.88% of shares outstanding.