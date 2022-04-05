Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) has a beta value of -0.16 and has seen 1.6 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $21.45B, closed the recent trade at $26.73 per share which meant it gained $0.15 on the day or 0.55% during that session. The CTRA stock price is -10.33% off its 52-week high price of $29.49 and 49.08% above the 52-week low of $13.61. The 3-month trading volume is 10.59 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 4 rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 27 have rated it as a Hold, with 13 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.77.

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) trade information

Sporting 0.55% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/04/22 when the CTRA stock price touched $26.73 or saw a rise of 5.04%. Year-to-date, Coterra Energy Inc. shares have moved 42.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) have changed 1.80%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $31.28, which means that the shares’ value could jump 14.55% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $25.00 while the price target rests at a high of $41.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -53.39% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 6.47% from the levels at last check today.

Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Coterra Energy Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 22.50% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 42.22%, compared to 36.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 102.60% and 180.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 95.90%.

15 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.68 billion for the current quarter. 15 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.61 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022. Year-ago sales stood $471.5 million and $434.71 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 256.10% for the current quarter and 270.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 35.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 358.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 40.83%.

CTRA Dividends

Coterra Energy Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 27 and May 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.49 at a share yield of 1.84%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.65% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.21% with a share float percentage of 96.81%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Coterra Energy Inc. having a total of 908 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 97.35 million shares worth more than $1.85 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 12.00% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital World Investors, with the holding of over 74.26 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.41 billion and represent 9.16% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.85% shares in the company for having 23.12 million shares of worth $439.34 million while later fund manager owns 22.39 million shares of worth $425.49 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.76% of company’s outstanding stock.