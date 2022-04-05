Can VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) Future Potential Be Undermined By Current Price Volatility?

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY) has a beta value of 1.88 and has seen 1.09 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $378.07M, closed the last trade at $6.79 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -1.31% during that session. The EGY stock price is -9.13% off its 52-week high price of $7.41 and 69.66% above the 52-week low of $2.06. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.51 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.09 million shares.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY) trade information

Sporting -1.31% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/04/22 when the EGY stock price touched $6.79 or saw a rise of 4.9%. Year-to-date, VAALCO Energy Inc. shares have moved 111.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.19%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY) have changed 7.78%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.36 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.75.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.12, which means that the shares’ value could jump 4.63% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.51 while the price target rests at a high of $8.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -25.18% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 18.85% from current levels.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that VAALCO Energy Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 117.63% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 48.18%, compared to 24.50% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 45.20% over the past 5 years.

EGY Dividends

VAALCO Energy Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 01 and November 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.13 at a share yield of 1.91%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.85% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 35.79% with a share float percentage of 37.22%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with VAALCO Energy Inc. having a total of 63 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tieton Capital Management, LLC with over 3.61 million shares worth more than $10.61 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Tieton Capital Management, LLC held 6.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 3.18 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.36 million and represent 5.36% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.94% shares in the company for having 1.75 million shares of worth $5.13 million while later fund manager owns 0.76 million shares of worth $2.23 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.28% of company’s outstanding stock.