Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) Forecast To Gain 21.16% And Reach Consensus Price Target

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL) has seen 1.2 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $24.57B, closed the last trade at $243.15 per share which meant it gained $10.65 on the day or 4.58% during that session. The BILL stock price is -43.32% off its 52-week high price of $348.49 and 47.36% above the 52-week low of $128.00. The 3-month trading volume is 2.43 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 18 have rated it as a Hold, with 16 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.18.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL) trade information

Sporting 4.58% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/04/22 when the BILL stock price touched $243.15 or saw a rise of 0.71%. Year-to-date, Bill.com Holdings Inc. shares have moved -2.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.91%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL) have changed 18.46%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $308.41, which means that the shares’ value could jump 21.16% from current levels. The projected low price target is $200.00 while the price target rests at a high of $380.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -56.28% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 17.75% from current levels.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Bill.com Holdings Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -6.95% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -266.67%, compared to 4.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -500.00% and -1,050.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 126.80%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $130.97 million for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $140.05 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

BILL Dividends

Bill.com Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 02 and February 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.84% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.69% with a share float percentage of 103.72%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bill.com Holdings Inc. having a total of 571 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 10.82 million shares worth more than $2.89 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 10.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 8.49 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.27 billion and represent 8.28% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.35% shares in the company for having 3.44 million shares of worth $918.11 million while later fund manager owns 2.72 million shares of worth $725.0 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.65% of company’s outstanding stock.