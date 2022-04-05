Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) Gain 4.02%, Marking Win By Bears

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) has seen 0.95 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.10B, closed the last trade at $62.36 per share which meant it gained $2.41 on the day or 4.02% during that session. The BEAM stock price is -122.13% off its 52-week high price of $138.52 and 15.36% above the 52-week low of $52.78. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.0 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.02 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.04.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) trade information

Sporting 4.02% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/04/22 when the BEAM stock price touched $62.36 or saw a rise of 2.68%. Year-to-date, Beam Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -21.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) have changed -2.64%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.2 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.17.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $121.90, which means that the shares’ value could jump 48.84% from current levels. The projected low price target is $80.00 while the price target rests at a high of $154.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -146.95% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -28.29% from current levels.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Beam Therapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -24.87% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 27.27%, compared to -0.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 38.50% and 69.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 7,441.70%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.13 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.7 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -37.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 4.10%.

BEAM Dividends

Beam Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 14 and March 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.06% with a share float percentage of 85.89%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Beam Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 309 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 7.98 million shares worth more than $636.2 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, ARK Investment Management, LLC held 11.72% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 4.52 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $393.0 million and represent 6.63% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 8.77% shares in the company for having 5.97 million shares of worth $472.91 million while later fund manager owns 2.2 million shares of worth $173.76 million as of Nov 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.22% of company’s outstanding stock.