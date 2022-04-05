Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) Shares Are Down -38.73% So Far This Year

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) has a beta value of 1.95 and has seen 1.44 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $158.28M, closed the last trade at $1.25 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.81% during that session. The ATOS stock price is -684.0% off its 52-week high price of $9.80 and 17.6% above the 52-week low of $1.03. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.84 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.16 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) trade information

Sporting 0.81% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/04/22 when the ATOS stock price touched $1.25 or saw a rise of 11.97%. Year-to-date, Atossa Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -21.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) have changed 3.31%. Short interest in the company has seen 17.16 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.07.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 79.17% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $8.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -540.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -220.0% from current levels.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -59.15% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 63.20% over the past 5 years.

ATOS Dividends

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 29 and April 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 25.19% with a share float percentage of 25.20%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Atossa Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 126 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 9.55 million shares worth more than $31.14 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 7.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 7.06 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $23.0 million and represent 5.57% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.82% shares in the company for having 3.57 million shares of worth $11.63 million while later fund manager owns 2.78 million shares of worth $6.31 million as of Nov 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.20% of company’s outstanding stock.