Arrival (ARVL): What Is Good About Stock?

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) has seen 4.64 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.50B, closed the last trade at $3.92 per share which meant it gained $0.22 on the day or 5.95% during that session. The ARVL stock price is -484.95% off its 52-week high price of $22.93 and 25.77% above the 52-week low of $2.91. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.31 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.76 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Arrival (ARVL) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) trade information

Sporting 5.95% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/04/22 when the ARVL stock price touched $3.92 or saw a rise of 5.08%. Year-to-date, Arrival shares have moved -47.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.69%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) have changed 22.50%. Short interest in the company has seen 19.22 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.74.

Arrival (ARVL) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -67.97% over the past 6 months.

ARVL Dividends

Arrival is expected to release its next earnings report on November 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 73.43% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.83% with a share float percentage of 29.48%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Arrival having a total of 100 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital World Investors with over 15.53 million shares worth more than $204.28 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Capital World Investors held 2.46% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wellington Management Group, LLP, with the holding of over 12.66 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $166.41 million and represent 2.00% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Fundamental Investors Inc. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.70% shares in the company for having 10.73 million shares of worth $100.75 million while later fund manager owns 6.38 million shares of worth $83.95 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.01% of company’s outstanding stock.