An In-Depth Look At The Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) has a beta value of 1.18 and has seen 1.32 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $21.77B, closed the recent trade at $16.02 per share which meant it lost -$0.3 on the day or -1.81% during that session. The HPE stock price is -10.86% off its 52-week high price of $17.76 and 18.91% above the 52-week low of $12.99. The 3-month trading volume is 11.08 million shares.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) trade information

Sporting -1.81% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/04/22 when the HPE stock price touched $16.02 or saw a rise of 9.03%. Year-to-date, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company shares have moved 3.49%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.10%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) have changed -0.61%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 9.90% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 7.14%, compared to -8.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -2.20% and 10.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 3.10%.

15 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.79 billion for the current quarter. 15 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.18 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jul 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 6.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 3.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 11.83%.

HPE Dividends

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is expected to release its next earnings report between May 30 and June 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.48 at a share yield of 2.94%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.34% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.29% with a share float percentage of 85.58%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company having a total of 1,171 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 150.74 million shares worth more than $2.38 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 132.07 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.08 billion and represent 10.16% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.49% shares in the company for having 71.33 million shares of worth $1.12 billion while later fund manager owns 37.2 million shares of worth $586.61 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.86% of company’s outstanding stock.