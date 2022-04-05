An In-Depth Look At MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP)

MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) has a beta value of 1.11 and has seen 5.2 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $85.56M, closed the last trade at $0.63 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 6.80% during that session. The MEIP stock price is -520.63% off its 52-week high price of $3.91 and 15.87% above the 52-week low of $0.53. The 3-month trading volume is 3.14 million shares.

MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) trade information

Sporting 6.80% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/04/22 when the MEIP stock price touched $0.63 or saw a rise of 5.06%. Year-to-date, MEI Pharma Inc. shares have moved -76.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) have changed -67.95%.

MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that MEI Pharma Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -75.90% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 40.48%, compared to 11.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -100.00% and 28.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 37.00%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.67 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.55 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 5.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 11.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -0.10%.

MEIP Dividends

MEI Pharma Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 02 and February 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.57% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 71.18% with a share float percentage of 71.59%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MEI Pharma Inc. having a total of 145 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are BioImpact Capital LLC with over 12.49 million shares worth more than $34.48 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, BioImpact Capital LLC held 11.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is First Light Asset Management, LLC, with the holding of over 8.64 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $23.84 million and represent 7.66% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.72% shares in the company for having 4.19 million shares of worth $11.57 million while later fund manager owns 3.2 million shares of worth $8.83 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.84% of company’s outstanding stock.