An In-Depth Look At Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) has a beta value of 0.69 and has seen 2.05 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $53.92B, closed the recent trade at $37.26 per share which meant it lost -$1.1 on the day or -2.87% during that session. The KDP stock price is -5.61% off its 52-week high price of $39.35 and 12.94% above the 52-week low of $32.44. The 3-month trading volume is 6.40 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 21 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.45.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) trade information

Sporting -2.87% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/04/22 when the KDP stock price touched $37.26 or saw a rise of 2.89%. Year-to-date, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. shares have moved 4.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) have changed -1.34%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 17.24% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 5.63%, compared to -0.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 15.40% and 6.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 8.40%.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.3 billion for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.99 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $3.12 billion and $2.9 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 5.60% for the current quarter and 3.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -19.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 58.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 6.68%.

KDP Dividends

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 27 and May 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.75 at a share yield of 1.96%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 40.24% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 48.90% with a share float percentage of 81.82%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. having a total of 746 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are BDT Capital Partners, LLC with over 68.29 million shares worth more than $2.33 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, BDT Capital Partners, LLC held 4.85% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, with the holding of over 53.28 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.82 billion and represent 3.79% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Washington Mutual Investors Fund and American Mutual Fund Inc. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.08% shares in the company for having 29.24 million shares of worth $1.06 billion while later fund manager owns 26.93 million shares of worth $971.76 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.91% of company’s outstanding stock.