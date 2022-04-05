ADMA Biologics Inc.. (NASDAQ: ADMA) Disappointed Wall Street By Gaining 6.84%

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) has a beta value of 1.17 and has seen 5.59 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $383.02M, closed the last trade at $2.03 per share which meant it gained $0.13 on the day or 6.84% during that session. The ADMA stock price is -29.56% off its 52-week high price of $2.63 and 50.25% above the 52-week low of $1.01. The 3-month trading volume is 2.15 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.09.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) trade information

Sporting 6.84% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/04/22 when the ADMA stock price touched $2.03 or saw a rise of 2.87%. Year-to-date, ADMA Biologics Inc. shares have moved 43.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) have changed 24.54%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.83, which means that the shares’ value could jump 65.18% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.50 while the price target rests at a high of $8.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -294.09% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -121.67% from current levels.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ADMA Biologics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 76.52% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 39.22%, compared to -0.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 55.00% and 56.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 80.60%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $21.76 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $24.9 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $13.96 million and $16.05 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 55.90% for the current quarter and 55.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 20.40% over the past 5 years.

ADMA Dividends

ADMA Biologics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 23 and March 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.78% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 58.05% with a share float percentage of 59.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ADMA Biologics Inc. having a total of 114 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Perceptive Advisors Llc with over 11.93 million shares worth more than $16.83 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Perceptive Advisors Llc held 6.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Nuveen Asset Management, with the holding of over 10.61 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14.96 million and represent 5.42% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Nuveen Investment Trust-Nuveen Small Cap Value Opportunities Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.71% shares in the company for having 3.36 million shares of worth $3.79 million while later fund manager owns 2.75 million shares of worth $3.87 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.40% of company’s outstanding stock.