Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER)’s Stock Price Falls Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) has a beta value of 1.14 and has seen 0.91 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $43.20M, closed the recent trade at $2.75 per share which meant it lost -$0.29 on the day or -9.54% during that session. The ACER stock price is -37.09% off its 52-week high price of $3.77 and 38.91% above the 52-week low of $1.68. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.14 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 395.09K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.25.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) trade information

Sporting -9.54% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/04/22 when the ACER stock price touched $2.75 or saw a rise of 27.06%. Year-to-date, Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved 33.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) have changed 22.09%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.17 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.27.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 72.5% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $8.00 while the price target rests at a high of $12.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -336.36% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -190.91% from the levels at last check today.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 19.69% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -89.81%, compared to 11.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 50.00% and -163.60% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 38.00% over the past 5 years.

ACER Dividends

Acer Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 28 and March 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.41% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 29.00% with a share float percentage of 34.28%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Acer Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 29 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Nantahala Capital Management, LLC with over 0.9 million shares worth more than $2.05 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Nantahala Capital Management, LLC held 6.30% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 0.18 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.41 million and represent 1.25% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.76% shares in the company for having 0.11 million shares of worth $0.25 million while later fund manager owns 68499.0 shares of worth $0.16 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.48% of company’s outstanding stock.