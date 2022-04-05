A Great Bargain Stock You Could Consider Is Precipio Inc. (PRPO)

Precipio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) has a beta value of 2.27 and has seen 1.03 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $37.38M, closed the last trade at $1.68 per share which meant it gained $0.3 on the day or 21.74% during that session. The PRPO stock price is -446.43% off its 52-week high price of $9.18 and 31.55% above the 52-week low of $1.15. The 3-month trading volume is 135.98K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Precipio Inc. (PRPO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Precipio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) trade information

Sporting 21.74% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/04/22 when the PRPO stock price touched $1.68 or saw a rise of 5.08%. Year-to-date, Precipio Inc. shares have moved 6.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 31.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Precipio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) have changed 8.39%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 58.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $4.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -138.1% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -138.1% from current levels.

Precipio Inc. (PRPO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -37.31% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 53.80%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.52 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.96 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.63 million and $1.94 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 116.30% for the current quarter and 52.50% for the next.

PRPO Dividends

Precipio Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 29 and April 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Precipio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.47% with a share float percentage of 11.84%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Precipio Inc. having a total of 26 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.06 million shares worth more than $1.67 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 4.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 0.63 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.0 million and represent 2.79% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.92% shares in the company for having 0.66 million shares of worth $1.05 million while later fund manager owns 0.35 million shares of worth $0.56 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.56% of company’s outstanding stock.