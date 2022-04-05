A Detailed Analysis Of Stellantis N.V. (STLA)

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) has seen 2.04 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $51.22B, closed the recent trade at $15.61 per share which meant it lost -$0.74 on the day or -4.50% during that session. The STLA stock price is -40.87% off its 52-week high price of $21.99 and 11.85% above the 52-week low of $13.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.37 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.26 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Stellantis N.V. (STLA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 25 have rated it as a Hold, with 20 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) trade information

Sporting -4.50% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/04/22 when the STLA stock price touched $15.61 or saw a rise of 7.91%. Year-to-date, Stellantis N.V. shares have moved -12.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.70%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) have changed 8.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.54 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.79.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $26.34, which means that the shares’ value could jump 40.74% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $19.59 while the price target rests at a high of $37.75. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -141.83% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -25.5% from the levels at last check today.

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Stellantis N.V. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -12.94% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -15.00%, compared to 4.00% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -16.20%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $34.7 billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $37 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2021. Year-ago sales stood $33.63 billion and $20.57 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 3.20% for the current quarter and 79.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 40.74% over the past 5 years.

STLA Dividends

Stellantis N.V. is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 26.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 52.63% with a share float percentage of 71.13%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Stellantis N.V. having a total of 809 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bpifrance SA with over 192.7 million shares worth more than $3.68 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Bpifrance SA held 12.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Amundi, with the holding of over 112.45 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.15 billion and represent 7.14% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Capital World Growth and Income Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.66% shares in the company for having 26.12 million shares of worth $520.83 million while later fund manager owns 25.98 million shares of worth $496.14 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.65% of company’s outstanding stock.