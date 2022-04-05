10.96 Gain Turns Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) Into A Winning Stock For Investors

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) has a beta value of 1.44 and has seen 1.1 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $27.66M, closed the last trade at $0.39 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 10.96% during that session. The SECO stock price is -574.36% off its 52-week high price of $2.63 and 25.64% above the 52-week low of $0.29. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.98 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 344.79K shares.

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) trade information

Sporting 10.96% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/04/22 when the SECO stock price touched $0.39 or saw a rise of 5.34%. Year-to-date, Secoo Holding Limited shares have moved -19.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) have changed -4.48%. Short interest in the company has seen 72790.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.18.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $135.90, which means that the shares’ value could jump 99.71% from current levels. The projected low price target is $135.90 while the price target rests at a high of $135.90. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -34746.15% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -34746.15% from current levels.

Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -68.23% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 26.20%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $241.41 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $273.77 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2019. Year-ago sales stood $175.82 million and $233.02 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 37.30% for the current quarter and 17.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 32.60% over the past 5 years.

SECO Dividends

Secoo Holding Limited is expected to release its next earnings report on December 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 19.02% with a share float percentage of 19.02%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Secoo Holding Limited having a total of 23 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are IDG-Accel China Growth Fund III Associates, LP with over 4.18 million shares worth more than $5.19 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, IDG-Accel China Growth Fund III Associates, LP held 7.27% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FIL LTD, with the holding of over 4.02 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.99 million and represent 7.00% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series and DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.11% shares in the company for having 64187.0 shares of worth $73173.0 while later fund manager owns 31941.0 shares of worth $36412.0 as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.06% of company’s outstanding stock.