Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) Stock’s Detailed Analysis

Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) has a beta value of 2.99 and has seen 16.36 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $38.62M, closed the last trade at $0.22 per share which meant it lost $0.0 on the day or -3.07% during that session. The ZSAN stock price is -490.91% off its 52-week high price of $1.30 and 50.0% above the 52-week low of $0.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 31.49 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 13.93 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) trade information

Sporting -3.07% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/01/22 when the ZSAN stock price touched $0.22 or saw a rise of 6.98%. Year-to-date, Zosano Pharma Corporation shares have moved -53.60%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.99%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) have changed 20.50%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.86 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.44.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.60, which means that the shares’ value could jump 63.33% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.60 while the price target rests at a high of $0.60. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -172.73% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -172.73% from current levels.

Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Zosano Pharma Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -69.32% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 18.52%, compared to -0.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 37.50% and 12.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 717.00%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.1 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $250k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 63.90% over the past 5 years.

ZSAN Dividends

Zosano Pharma Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between March 09 and March 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.48% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.94% with a share float percentage of 10.99%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Zosano Pharma Corporation having a total of 35 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 4.32 million shares worth more than $3.11 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Aisling Capital Management LP, with the holding of over 2.72 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.96 million and represent 2.30% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.17% shares in the company for having 2.57 million shares of worth $1.85 million while later fund manager owns 1.49 million shares of worth $1.07 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.26% of company’s outstanding stock.