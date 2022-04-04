ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) Is Becoming Less Appealing To Investors After A -6.37% Fall

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) has seen 3.48 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.71B, closed the recent trade at $66.83 per share which meant it lost -$4.55 on the day or -6.37% during that session. The ZIM stock price is -36.51% off its 52-week high price of $91.23 and 63.53% above the 52-week low of $24.37. The 3-month trading volume is 4.56 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $12.53.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) trade information

Sporting -6.37% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/01/22 when the ZIM stock price touched $66.83 or saw a rise of 9.97%. Year-to-date, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. shares have moved 21.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) have changed -3.85%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $88.49, which means that the shares’ value could jump 24.48% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $53.40 while the price target rests at a high of $120.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -79.56% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 20.1% from the levels at last check today.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 44.06% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -5.79%, compared to 17.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 142.40% and 54.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 13.50%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.47 billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.42 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022.

ZIM Dividends

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 17 and May 23 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 10.00 at a share yield of 14.01%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 34.76% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 38.13% with a share float percentage of 58.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. having a total of 239 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Acadian Asset Management. LLC with over 4.76 million shares worth more than $280.34 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Acadian Asset Management. LLC held 3.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd., with the holding of over 3.07 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $180.41 million and represent 2.56% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and SEI Institutional Investment Tr-World Equity Ex-U.S. Fd. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.17% shares in the company for having 0.2 million shares of worth $13.54 million while later fund manager owns 0.19 million shares of worth $12.98 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.16% of company’s outstanding stock.