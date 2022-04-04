Zillow Group Inc. (Z) Investors Will See A Big Return Again

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has seen 1.04 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.16B, closed the recent trade at $52.00 per share which meant it gained $3.07 on the day or 6.27% during that session. The Z stock price is -184.35% off its 52-week high price of $147.86 and 13.85% above the 52-week low of $44.80. The 3-month trading volume is 5.54 million shares.

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) trade information

Sporting 6.27% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/01/22 when the Z stock price touched $52.00 or saw a rise of 6.88%. Year-to-date, Zillow Group Inc. shares have moved -23.37%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.98%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) have changed -9.05%.

Zillow Group Inc. (Z) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -45.85% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 105.00%.

17 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.59 billion for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.17 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $788.95 million and $1.1 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 227.90% for the current quarter and 187.60% for the next.

Z Dividends

Zillow Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 112.38% with a share float percentage of 123.41%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Zillow Group Inc. having a total of 683 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd with over 36.39 million shares worth more than $3.21 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd held 19.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 14.95 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.32 billion and represent 7.98% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.35% shares in the company for having 4.4 million shares of worth $387.71 million while later fund manager owns 3.73 million shares of worth $328.84 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.99% of company’s outstanding stock.