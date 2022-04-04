Will Current Price Volatility Hamper Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) Future Potential?

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) has a beta value of 3.28 and has seen 5.46 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.27B, closed the recent trade at $7.91 per share which meant it lost $0.0 on the day or 0.06% during that session. The KOS stock price is -1.26% off its 52-week high price of $8.01 and 77.24% above the 52-week low of $1.80. The 3-month trading volume is 12.42 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) trade information

Sporting 0.06% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/01/22 when the KOS stock price touched $7.91 or saw a rise of 2.35%. Year-to-date, Kosmos Energy Ltd. shares have moved 128.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) have changed 45.67%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.97, which means that the shares’ value could drop -13.49% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $4.98 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -26.42% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 37.04% from the levels at last check today.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Kosmos Energy Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 155.99% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 1,216.67%, compared to 24.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 43.90%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 24.00% over the past 5 years.

KOS Dividends

Kosmos Energy Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 09 and May 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.44% with a share float percentage of 92.22%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kosmos Energy Ltd. having a total of 254 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 48.58 million shares worth more than $168.08 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, FMR, LLC held 10.67% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 41.7 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $144.27 million and represent 9.16% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are GMO Resources Fund and Fidelity Series Large Cap Stock Fund. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.36% shares in the company for having 24.41 million shares of worth $89.35 million while later fund manager owns 13.03 million shares of worth $56.41 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.86% of company’s outstanding stock.