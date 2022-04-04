Why Should You Consider Adding Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) To Your Portfolio?

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) has a beta value of 0.73 and has seen 1.48 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.21M, closed the last trade at $0.80 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 13.92% during that session. The YVR stock price is -441.25% off its 52-week high price of $4.33 and 32.5% above the 52-week low of $0.54. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.49 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 345.94K shares.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) trade information

Sporting 13.92% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/01/22 when the YVR stock price touched $0.80 or saw a rise of 3.61%. Year-to-date, Liquid Media Group Ltd. shares have moved -24.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) have changed 22.66%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.33 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.07.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $22.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 96.36% from current levels. The projected low price target is $22.00 while the price target rests at a high of $22.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -2650.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -2650.0% from current levels.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -49.86% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 19.80% over the past 5 years.

YVR Dividends

Liquid Media Group Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 28 and March 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.87% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.29% with a share float percentage of 1.38%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Liquid Media Group Ltd. having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Susquehanna International Group, LLP with over 55395.0 shares worth more than $88632.0. As of Sep 29, 2021, Susquehanna International Group, LLP held 0.38% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 51499.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $82398.0 and represent 0.35% of shares outstanding.