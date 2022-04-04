Why Should You Consider Adding Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) To Your Portfolio?

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) has a beta value of 1.85 and has seen 2.57 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.33B, closed the recent trade at $1.62 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -1.22% during that session. The DNN stock price is -32.1% off its 52-week high price of $2.14 and 43.21% above the 52-week low of $0.92. The 3-month trading volume is 10.99 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.01.

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) trade information

Sporting -1.22% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/01/22 when the DNN stock price touched $1.62 or saw a rise of 6.9%. Year-to-date, Denison Mines Corp. shares have moved 19.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.80%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) have changed 7.89%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 35.2% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $1.96 while the price target rests at a high of $4.17. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -157.41% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -20.99% from the levels at last check today.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Denison Mines Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 8.61% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -250.00%, compared to 16.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -40.50%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 25.20% over the past 5 years.

DNN Dividends

Denison Mines Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 04 and May 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.61% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 28.65% with a share float percentage of 28.82%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Denison Mines Corp. having a total of 193 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. with over 39.84 million shares worth more than $54.59 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. held 4.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is MMCAP International, Inc. SPC, with the holding of over 24.17 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $33.12 million and represent 2.97% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.22% shares in the company for having 42.51 million shares of worth $51.44 million while later fund manager owns 25.79 million shares of worth $41.01 million as of Nov 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.17% of company’s outstanding stock.