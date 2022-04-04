Why Should You Add Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) To Your Portfolio?

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) has a beta value of 1.49 and has seen 0.8 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $125.60M, closed the recent trade at $1.51 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 7.09% during that session. The APTO stock price is -301.32% off its 52-week high price of $6.06 and 33.77% above the 52-week low of $1.00. The 3-month trading volume is 397.22K shares.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) trade information

Sporting 7.09% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/01/22 when the APTO stock price touched $1.51 or saw a rise of 0.66%. Year-to-date, Aptose Biosciences Inc. shares have moved 4.44%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.50%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) have changed 23.68%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 82.74% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $13.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -760.93% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -98.68% from the levels at last check today.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Aptose Biosciences Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -40.25% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 12.33%, compared to -0.80% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 8.10% over the past 5 years.

APTO Dividends

Aptose Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 02 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.35% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 34.52% with a share float percentage of 36.47%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aptose Biosciences Inc. having a total of 63 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are DRW Securities, LLC with over 8.89 million shares worth more than $12.0 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, DRW Securities, LLC held 9.64% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 7.6 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.27 million and represent 8.25% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are DFA Investment Dimensions-Canadian Small Company Series and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.08% shares in the company for having 75121.0 shares of worth $97657.0 while later fund manager owns 32455.0 shares of worth $42191.0 as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.04% of company’s outstanding stock.