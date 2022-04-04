Why Should Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) Be In Your Portfolio?

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) has seen 1.22 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $51.90M, closed the last trade at $1.10 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 4.76% during that session. The TRKA stock price is -263.64% off its 52-week high price of $4.00 and 23.64% above the 52-week low of $0.84. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.14 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 825.67K shares.

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) trade information

Sporting 4.76% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/01/22 when the TRKA stock price touched $1.10 or saw a rise of 5.97%. Year-to-date, Troika Media Group Inc. shares have moved -5.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) have changed 7.84%. Short interest in the company has seen 64560.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.11.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 75.56% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.50 while the price target rests at a high of $4.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -309.09% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -309.09% from current levels.

Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -19.71% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -38.30% over the past 5 years.

TRKA Dividends

Troika Media Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 45.28% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.89% with a share float percentage of 1.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Troika Media Group Inc. having a total of 15 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.11 million shares worth more than $0.14 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 0.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Verition Fund Management, LLC, with the holding of over 62877.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $82997.0 and represent 0.14% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.42% shares in the company for having 0.18 million shares of worth $0.38 million while later fund manager owns 69905.0 shares of worth $92274.0 as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.16% of company’s outstanding stock.