Why Do You Need To Add SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) To Your Portfolio?

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) has a beta value of 0.29 and has seen 2.75 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.60M, closed the last trade at $0.55 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -4.31% during that session. The SPCB stock price is -220.0% off its 52-week high price of $1.76 and 27.27% above the 52-week low of $0.40. The 3-month trading volume is 2.47 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) trade information

Sporting -4.31% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/01/22 when the SPCB stock price touched $0.55 or saw a rise of 14.06%. Year-to-date, SuperCom Ltd. shares have moved -0.90%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) have changed -4.58%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 72.5% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $2.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -263.64% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -263.64% from current levels.

SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -44.67% over the past 6 months, compared to 10.60% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 5.40%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.2 million for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -54.30% over the past 5 years.

SPCB Dividends

SuperCom Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 22.98% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.43% with a share float percentage of 16.14%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SuperCom Ltd. having a total of 14 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.16 million shares worth more than $0.15 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.96% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Fortress Investment Group LLC, with the holding of over 0.11 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.11 million and represent 0.66% of shares outstanding.