Why Acquire Shares Of American Well Corporation (AMWL)?

American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL) has seen 0.58 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.11B, closed the recent trade at $4.47 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 2.76% during that session. The AMWL stock price is -329.75% off its 52-week high price of $19.21 and 32.44% above the 52-week low of $3.02. The 3-month trading volume is 3.40 million shares.

American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL) trade information

Sporting 2.76% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/01/22 when the AMWL stock price touched $4.47 or saw a rise of 0.45%. Year-to-date, American Well Corporation shares have moved -27.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 22.19%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL) have changed 15.08%.

American Well Corporation (AMWL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that American Well Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -51.23% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -26.09%, compared to -0.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 47.10% and -12.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1.50%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $69.1 million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $72.54 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $60.43 million and $58.75 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 14.30% for the current quarter and 23.50% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 27.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 37.90%.

AMWL Dividends

American Well Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between March 22 and March 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.63% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 48.64% with a share float percentage of 59.78%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with American Well Corporation having a total of 244 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 15.41 million shares worth more than $140.38 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 12.73 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $115.94 million and represent 6.04% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.25% shares in the company for having 4.73 million shares of worth $43.13 million while later fund manager owns 4.25 million shares of worth $38.23 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.02% of company’s outstanding stock.