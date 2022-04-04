Why Acquire Shares Of AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI)?

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) has seen 1.13 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $46.71M, closed the last trade at $3.15 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 2.27% during that session. The AGRI stock price is -168.25% off its 52-week high price of $8.45 and 64.44% above the 52-week low of $1.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.2 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.94 million shares.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) trade information

Sporting 2.27% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/01/22 when the AGRI stock price touched $3.15 or saw a rise of 26.57%. Year-to-date, AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. shares have moved 51.44%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -28.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) have changed 85.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 52100.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.04.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.40, which means that the shares’ value could jump 66.49% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9.40 while the price target rests at a high of $9.40. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -198.41% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -198.41% from current levels.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 42.21% over the past 6 months.

AGRI Dividends

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 19.58% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.02% with a share float percentage of 1.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. having a total of 11 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Virtu Financial LLC with over 21866.0 shares worth more than $45481.0. As of Dec 30, 2021, Virtu Financial LLC held 0.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Two Sigma Investments, LP, with the holding of over 19538.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $40639.0 and represent 0.13% of shares outstanding.