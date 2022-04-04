When Is Recruiter.com Group Inc. (RCRT) Going To Be Good Investment?

Recruiter.com Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) has a beta value of -1.85 and has seen 0.52 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $39.00M, closed the recent trade at $2.19 per share which meant it lost -$0.28 on the day or -11.25% during that session. The RCRT stock price is -439.73% off its 52-week high price of $11.82 and 13.24% above the 52-week low of $1.90. The 3-month trading volume is 150.11K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Recruiter.com Group Inc. (RCRT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.31.

Recruiter.com Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) trade information

Sporting -11.25% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/01/22 when the RCRT stock price touched $2.19 or saw a rise of 23.16%. Year-to-date, Recruiter.com Group Inc. shares have moved -5.73%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.55%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Recruiter.com Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) have changed -10.51%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 75.67% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $9.00 while the price target rests at a high of $9.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -310.96% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -310.96% from the levels at last check today.

Recruiter.com Group Inc. (RCRT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Recruiter.com Group Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -28.41% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 41.05%, compared to 20.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 66.20%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7.27 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.54 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -15.90% over the past 5 years.

RCRT Dividends

Recruiter.com Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Recruiter.com Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 30.34% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.95% with a share float percentage of 14.28%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Recruiter.com Group Inc. having a total of 16 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Essex Investment Management Co Inc with over 0.19 million shares worth more than $0.5 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Essex Investment Management Co Inc held 5.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 85658.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.22 million and represent 2.27% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.89% shares in the company for having 71294.0 shares of worth $0.19 million while later fund manager owns 14094.0 shares of worth $36926.0 as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.37% of company’s outstanding stock.