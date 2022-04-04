When Does Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI) Become A Good Investment?

Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) has a beta value of -0.79 and has seen 1.26 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $47.22M, closed the last trade at $4.06 per share which meant it lost -$0.25 on the day or -5.80% during that session. The RELI stock price is -158.37% off its 52-week high price of $10.49 and 54.93% above the 52-week low of $1.83. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.52 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.58 million shares.

Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) trade information

Sporting -5.80% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/01/22 when the RELI stock price touched $4.06 or saw a rise of 20.39%. Year-to-date, Reliance Global Group Inc. shares have moved -36.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) have changed -38.48%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.03 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.11.

Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 55.56% over the past 6 months.

RELI Dividends

Reliance Global Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 22 and March 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 43.49% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.80% with a share float percentage of 31.50%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Reliance Global Group Inc. having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp with over 1.34 million shares worth more than $8.6 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp held 12.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 0.34 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.17 million and represent 3.07% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.66% shares in the company for having 0.18 million shares of worth $0.48 million while later fund manager owns 0.16 million shares of worth $0.42 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.46% of company’s outstanding stock.