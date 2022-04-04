When Does Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) Become A Good Investment?

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) has a beta value of 2.48 and has seen 1.32 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.17B, closed the recent trade at $5.53 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -0.63% during that session. The HUT stock price is -199.64% off its 52-week high price of $16.57 and 43.04% above the 52-week low of $3.15. The 3-month trading volume is 7.92 million shares.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) trade information

Sporting -0.63% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/01/22 when the HUT stock price touched $5.53 or saw a rise of 11.94%. Year-to-date, Hut 8 Mining Corp. shares have moved -29.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) have changed -2.28%.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Hut 8 Mining Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -40.02% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 1,633.33%, compared to 19.50% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 21.90% over the past 5 years.

HUT Dividends

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 11 and May 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.97% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 23.86% with a share float percentage of 24.34%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hut 8 Mining Corp. having a total of 181 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 7.64 million shares worth more than $59.96 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, FMR, LLC held 4.49% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., with the holding of over 2.62 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $20.56 million and represent 1.54% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.16% shares in the company for having 5.37 million shares of worth $31.88 million while later fund manager owns 1.02 million shares of worth $6.08 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.60% of company’s outstanding stock.