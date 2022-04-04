What Is So Great About Metacrine Inc. (MTCR)?

Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) has seen 1.12 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $25.70M, closed the last trade at $0.60 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -1.28% during that session. The MTCR stock price is -948.33% off its 52-week high price of $6.29 and 35.0% above the 52-week low of $0.39. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.3 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.07 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Metacrine Inc. (MTCR) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.63.

Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) trade information

Sporting -1.28% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/01/22 when the MTCR stock price touched $0.60 or saw a rise of 11.24%. Year-to-date, Metacrine Inc. shares have moved -10.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) have changed 12.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.85 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.36.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 40.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.00 while the price target rests at a high of $1.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -66.67% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -66.67% from current levels.

Metacrine Inc. (MTCR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Metacrine Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -82.55% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 50.22%, compared to -0.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 45.20% and 12.30% for the next quarter.

MTCR Dividends

Metacrine Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 16 and March 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.84% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 29.37% with a share float percentage of 36.18%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Metacrine Inc. having a total of 45 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Artal Group S.A. with over 0.92 million shares worth more than $0.62 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Artal Group S.A. held 3.39% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 0.43 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.29 million and represent 1.58% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.35% shares in the company for having 0.37 million shares of worth $1.26 million while later fund manager owns 38068.0 shares of worth $50249.0 as of Nov 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.14% of company’s outstanding stock.