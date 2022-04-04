What Is So Great About Immatics N.V. (IMTX)?

Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ:IMTX) has seen 1.89 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $498.70M, closed the recent trade at $8.71 per share which meant it gained $0.39 on the day or 4.69% during that session. The IMTX stock price is -87.14% off its 52-week high price of $16.30 and 25.6% above the 52-week low of $6.48. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.1 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 116.82K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Immatics N.V. (IMTX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.23.

Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ:IMTX) trade information

Sporting 4.69% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/01/22 when the IMTX stock price touched $8.71 or saw a rise of 2.24%. Year-to-date, Immatics N.V. shares have moved -38.10%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ:IMTX) have changed 9.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.43 million shares shorted with days to cover at 20.96.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $22.72, which means that the shares’ value could jump 61.66% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $18.18 while the price target rests at a high of $27.27. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -213.09% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -108.73% from the levels at last check today.

Immatics N.V. (IMTX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Immatics N.V. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -37.07% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 88.00%, compared to -0.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 140.40% and -10.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 69.90%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $60.43 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $9.44 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $11.55 million and $8.74 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 423.00% for the current quarter and 8.00% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 66.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 24.50%.

IMTX Dividends

Immatics N.V. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 28 and April 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ:IMTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 32.88% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 35.73% with a share float percentage of 53.24%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Immatics N.V. having a total of 54 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC with over 4.42 million shares worth more than $57.51 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC held 7.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 2.65 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $34.42 million and represent 4.21% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund. As of Jul 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.23% shares in the company for having 1.41 million shares of worth $17.17 million while later fund manager owns 0.34 million shares of worth $4.16 million as of Jul 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.54% of company’s outstanding stock.