What Are The Chances Of Safe-T Group Ltd. (SFET) Being A Good Investment?

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) has seen 1.6 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $23.61M, closed the last trade at $0.79 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -3.87% during that session. The SFET stock price is -127.85% off its 52-week high price of $1.80 and 39.24% above the 52-week low of $0.48. The 3-month trading volume is 850.85K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) trade information

Sporting -3.87% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/01/22 when the SFET stock price touched $0.79 or saw a rise of 26.17%. Year-to-date, Safe-T Group Ltd shares have moved 11.03%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -20.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) have changed -1.45%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 80.25% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $6.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -659.49% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -153.16% from current levels.

Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Safe-T Group Ltd shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -27.68% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 38.46%, compared to 4.70% for the industry.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.5 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.16 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

SFET Dividends

Safe-T Group Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.96% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.04% with a share float percentage of 1.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Safe-T Group Ltd having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.17 million shares worth more than $0.12 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.57% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, with the holding of over 34029.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $24160.0 and represent 0.11% of shares outstanding.