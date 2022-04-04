What Are The Chances Of Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) Being A Good Investment?

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) has seen 13.71 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.21M, closed the last trade at $0.21 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -7.51% during that session. The GHSI stock price is -1080.95% off its 52-week high price of $2.48 and 23.81% above the 52-week low of $0.16. The 3-month trading volume is 6.35 million shares.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) trade information

Sporting -7.51% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/01/22 when the GHSI stock price touched $0.21 or saw a rise of 23.89%. Year-to-date, Guardion Health Sciences Inc. shares have moved -66.90%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) have changed -2.19%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.60, which means that the shares’ value could jump 65.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.60 while the price target rests at a high of $0.60. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -185.71% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -185.71% from current levels.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -82.73% over the past 6 months.

GHSI Dividends

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 24 and March 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.48% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.32% with a share float percentage of 12.76%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Guardion Health Sciences Inc. having a total of 20 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.07 million shares worth more than $1.36 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 4.40% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 0.58 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.74 million and represent 2.39% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.22% shares in the company for having 0.79 million shares of worth $1.0 million while later fund manager owns 0.27 million shares of worth $0.35 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.12% of company’s outstanding stock.