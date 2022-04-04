Weidai Ltd. (NYSE: WEI) Shares Gain $0.32 After Investor Confidence Raised

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) has a beta value of 0.57 and has seen 21.34 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $78.31M, closed the last trade at $1.43 per share which meant it gained $0.32 on the day or 28.83% during that session. The WEI stock price is -861.54% off its 52-week high price of $13.75 and 30.07% above the 52-week low of $1.00. The 3-month trading volume is 60.40K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Weidai Ltd. (WEI) is a Sell stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 4.00. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) trade information

Sporting 28.83% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/01/22 when the WEI stock price touched $1.43 or saw a rise of 39.15%. Year-to-date, Weidai Ltd. shares have moved -61.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) have changed -12.27%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $74.08, which means that the shares’ value could jump 98.07% from current levels. The projected low price target is $74.08 while the price target rests at a high of $74.08. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -5080.42% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -5080.42% from current levels.

Weidai Ltd. (WEI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -63.07% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -15.70%.

WEI Dividends

Weidai Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report on March 19 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.04% with a share float percentage of 0.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Weidai Ltd. having a total of 4 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citadel Advisors LLC with over 20303.0 shares worth more than $76136.0. As of Dec 30, 2021, Citadel Advisors LLC held 0.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with the holding of over 3632.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13620.0 and represent 0.01% of shares outstanding.