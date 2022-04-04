Weak Fundamental Momentum Pushes Vaxcyte Inc. (PCVX) Lower

Vaxcyte Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) has seen 1.09 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.36B, closed the recent trade at $25.95 per share which meant it gained $2.14 on the day or 8.99% during that session. The PCVX stock price is -5.74% off its 52-week high price of $27.44 and 40.23% above the 52-week low of $15.51. The 3-month trading volume is 289.69K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Vaxcyte Inc. (PCVX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.63.

Vaxcyte Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) trade information

Sporting 8.99% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/01/22 when the PCVX stock price touched $25.95 or saw a fall of -0.86%. Year-to-date, Vaxcyte Inc. shares have moved 0.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vaxcyte Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) have changed 1.41%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $48.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 46.49% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $37.00 while the price target rests at a high of $55.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -111.95% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -42.58% from the levels at last check today.

Vaxcyte Inc. (PCVX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Vaxcyte Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -9.23% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -35.75%, compared to -0.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -53.70% and -41.30% for the next quarter.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 36.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 4.70%.

PCVX Dividends

Vaxcyte Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 09 and May 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Vaxcyte Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.12% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.14% with a share float percentage of 89.51%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vaxcyte Inc. having a total of 153 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 7.87 million shares worth more than $187.33 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, FMR, LLC held 13.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc., with the holding of over 4.25 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $107.93 million and represent 7.56% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Janus Henderson Triton Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.56% shares in the company for having 2.0 million shares of worth $47.69 million while later fund manager owns 1.12 million shares of worth $21.3 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.99% of company’s outstanding stock.