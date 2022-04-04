Weak Fundamental Momentum Drags Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Lower

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) has a beta value of 2.55 and has seen 113.68 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $104.09M, closed the last trade at $2.87 per share which meant it lost -$0.11 on the day or -3.69% during that session. The MULN stock price is -454.01% off its 52-week high price of $15.90 and 81.88% above the 52-week low of $0.52. The 3-month trading volume is 112.48 million shares.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) trade information

Sporting -3.69% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/01/22 when the MULN stock price touched $2.87 or saw a rise of 16.81%. Year-to-date, Mullen Automotive Inc. shares have moved -45.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 22.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) have changed 222.11%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $23.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 87.52% from current levels. The projected low price target is $23.00 while the price target rests at a high of $23.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -701.39% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -701.39% from current levels.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -65.09% over the past 6 months, compared to 8.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 100.00%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $37.3 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $37.1 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $14.8 million and $19.41 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 152.00% for the current quarter and 91.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 3.70% over the past 5 years.

MULN Dividends

Mullen Automotive Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 29 and April 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 36.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.81% with a share float percentage of 5.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mullen Automotive Inc. having a total of 38 institutions that hold shares in the company.