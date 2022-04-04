Weak Fundamental Momentum Drags Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) Upper

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) has a beta value of 1.79 and has seen 0.71 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.77B, closed the recent trade at $8.25 per share which meant it gained $0.3 on the day or 3.77% during that session. The CLNE stock price is -79.03% off its 52-week high price of $14.77 and 43.03% above the 52-week low of $4.70. The 3-month trading volume is 3.88 million shares.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) trade information

Sporting 3.77% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/01/22 when the CLNE stock price touched $8.25 or saw a rise of 2.71%. Year-to-date, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. shares have moved 29.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) have changed 8.61%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.88, which means that the shares’ value could jump 44.56% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $8.00 while the price target rests at a high of $27.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -227.27% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 3.03% from the levels at last check today.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -4.56% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -125.00%, compared to 5.40% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 54.50%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $91.8 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $98.22 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022. Year-ago sales stood $77.14 million and $75.96 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 19.00% for the current quarter and 29.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -33.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -789.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.00%.

CLNE Dividends

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 04 and May 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.76% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 44.22% with a share float percentage of 55.80%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Clean Energy Fuels Corp. having a total of 288 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 14.15 million shares worth more than $86.74 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 6.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Company, with the holding of over 12.36 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $75.75 million and represent 5.55% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and GMO Resources Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.51% shares in the company for having 7.8 million shares of worth $47.84 million while later fund manager owns 5.22 million shares of worth $37.45 million as of Nov 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.35% of company’s outstanding stock.