TD Holdings Inc. (GLG) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) has a beta value of 0.91 and has seen 5.83 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $56.46M, closed the last trade at $0.29 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 7.99% during that session. The GLG stock price is -627.59% off its 52-week high price of $2.11 and 41.38% above the 52-week low of $0.17. The 3-month trading volume is 3.56 million shares.

TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) trade information

Sporting 7.99% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/01/22 when the GLG stock price touched $0.29 or saw a rise of 9.38%. Year-to-date, TD Holdings Inc. shares have moved -28.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) have changed 32.85%.

TD Holdings Inc. (GLG) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -56.70% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 60.30% over the past 5 years.

GLG Dividends

TD Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on June 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 27.32% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.20% with a share float percentage of 0.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TD Holdings Inc. having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are HRT Financial LLC with over 91597.0 shares worth more than $62881.0. As of Sep 29, 2021, HRT Financial LLC held 0.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, with the holding of over 88368.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $60664.0 and represent 0.06% of shares outstanding.