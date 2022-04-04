SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (SPI)’s -1.05% Fall Drives It Into Interest-Losing Territory For Investors

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) has seen 1.24 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $67.77M, closed the last trade at $2.84 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -1.05% during that session. The SPI stock price is -202.46% off its 52-week high price of $8.59 and 14.44% above the 52-week low of $2.43. The 3-month trading volume is 491.68K shares.

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) trade information

Sporting -1.05% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/01/22 when the SPI stock price touched $2.84 or saw a rise of 9.84%. Year-to-date, SPI Energy Co. Ltd. shares have moved -21.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) have changed -6.27%.

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (SPI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -43.09% over the past 6 months.

SPI Dividends

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report on April 30 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 36.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.14% with a share float percentage of 15.88%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SPI Energy Co. Ltd. having a total of 27 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 1.96 million shares worth more than $7.07 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Invesco Ltd. held 8.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bank of America Corporation, with the holding of over 0.13 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.45 million and represent 0.53% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.72% shares in the company for having 1.6 million shares of worth $8.42 million while later fund manager owns 17265.0 shares of worth $90641.0 as of Nov 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.07% of company’s outstanding stock.