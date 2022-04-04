Small Cap Stock Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) Is A Buy – Analysts

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) has a beta value of 3.55 and has seen 0.66 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $402.60M, closed the recent trade at $3.55 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 1.23% during that session. The PRTY stock price is -211.55% off its 52-week high price of $11.06 and 12.11% above the 52-week low of $3.12. The 3-month trading volume is 3.58 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.12.

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) trade information

Sporting 1.23% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/01/22 when the PRTY stock price touched $3.55 or saw a rise of 18.2%. Year-to-date, Party City Holdco Inc. shares have moved -36.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.77%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) have changed -10.00%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 40.83% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $6.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -69.01% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -69.01% from the levels at last check today.

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Party City Holdco Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -53.94% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 20.59%, compared to -0.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -140.00% and 10.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 5.90%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $435.8 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $559.4 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022. Year-ago sales stood $426.81 million and $483.05 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 2.10% for the current quarter and 15.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -15.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 98.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12.58%.

PRTY Dividends

Party City Holdco Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 09 and May 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.03% with a share float percentage of 82.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Party City Holdco Inc. having a total of 203 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are CAS Investment Partners, LLC with over 16.46 million shares worth more than $91.66 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, CAS Investment Partners, LLC held 14.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 11.16 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $62.17 million and represent 9.93% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Inc-Inception Port and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.20% shares in the company for having 4.72 million shares of worth $26.28 million while later fund manager owns 3.03 million shares of worth $16.89 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.70% of company’s outstanding stock.